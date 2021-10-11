Lady Cards check in at No. 5 in latest state volleyball poll
Here is the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll for the week of 10-11-15:
CLASS 2A (includes Class 1A)
- Crawford 33-6
- Beckville 35-3
- Iola 31-7
- Wink 31-3
- Fayetteville 35-1
- Thrall 29-7
- Bremond 29-2
- Bosqueville 31-1
- San Isidro 28-4
- Albany 25-3
- Tom Bean 24-4
- Cayuga 27-5
- Yorktown 25-5
- Blum 20-11
- Schulenburg 27-9
- Frost 19-5
- Benjamin 286-6
- Sulphur Bluff 19-6
- Hawkins 21-3
- Johnson City 23-10
- Evadale 29-9
- Veribest 24-5
- Alvord 18-6
- Northside 20-7
- D’Hanis 24-9
- Miami 23-7
Class 3A
- White Oak 31-1
- East Bernard 35-1
- Holliday 30-5
- Hardin 30-5
- Bushland 25-4
- Lorena 29-4
- Gunter 25-6
- Fairfield 29-6
- Shallowater 31-4
- Mount Vernon 20-5
- Scurry-Rosser 23-4
- Boyd 17-3
- Big Sandy Harmony 24-2
- Troy 23-5
- Columbus 29-7
- Grandview 26-8
- Lyford 20-5
- Franklin 27-9
- Blue Ridge 21-4
- Brownfield 261-4
- Prairiland 17-5
- Anderson-Shiro 22-6
- Atlanta 18-6
- Randolph 26-10
- Paradise 27-7
- Lexington 29-8
Class 4A
- Farmersville 34-1
- Hereford 37-2
- Celina 30-1
- Carthage 29-4
- Bridge City 32-4
- Bellville 29-8
- Decatur 26-7
- Wimberley 24-7
- China Spring 25-9
- Pleasanton 31-3
- Kennedale 27-5
- Rockport-Fulton 24-8
- Stephenville 24-10
- Hargrave 20-4
- Benbrook 24-8
- Needville 23-11
- Paris 19-7
- Iowa Park 26-12
- Tuloso Midway 23-10
- Midland Greenwood 29-7
- Hondo 24-9
- Bullard 20-9
- Godley 26-8
- Graham 26-9
- Mountain View 21-6
- Boerne 23-10
Class 5A
- Dallas Highland Park 30-5
- College Station 31-2
- McKinney North 20-6
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 33-5
- Lucas Lovejoy 28-6
- Dripping Springs 28-14
- Barbers Hill 32-3
- Lufkin 32-4
- New Braunfels Canyon 33-8
- Frisco Reedy 23-6
- Gregory Portland 31-8
- Leander Rouse 27-12
- Mission Veteran’s Memorial 25-7
- Colleyville Heritage 32-9
- Austin Anderson 25-5
- Mission Pioneer 31-3
- El Paso Burges 23-4
- Midlothian 29-7
- Justin Northwest 22-9
- Lake Creek 24-8
- Liberty Hill 31-8
- Lubbock Cooper 30-10
- Manvel 26-11
- Amarillo 27-11
- Fulshear 28-12
- Nederland 24-5
Class 6A
- Flower Mound 32-3
- San Antonio Brandeis 35-2
- Arlington Martin 29-2
- Pearland Dawson 33-4
- Houston Cypress Ranch 33-3
- El Paso Franklin 36-3
- Smithson Valley 30-4
- College Park 23-3
- Austin Lake Travis 34-10
- Klein 29-8
- Katy Tompkins 28-5
- Laredo United 25-4
- Austin 32-7
- Garland Sachse 28-9
- Keller 22-12
- The Woodlands 33-6
- Denton Guyer 17-9
- V.R. Eaton 27-3
- Ridge Point 28-9
- Austin Vandegrift 30-9
- Plano West 23-7
- San Antonio O’Connor 26-10
- Round Rock 29-11
- Laredo Alexander 18-9
- Lewisville Marcus 25-6
- Harlingen 29-6
You Might Like
Mustangs stampede past Silsbee, 45-20
WEST ORANGE – With the defense creating four turnovers and the offense clicking like a well-oiled machine after the first... read more