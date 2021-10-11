October 11, 2021

Lady Cards check in at No. 5 in latest state volleyball poll

By Van Wade

Published 12:19 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

Here is the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll for the week of 10-11-15:

CLASS 2A (includes Class 1A)

  1. Crawford 33-6
  2. Beckville 35-3
  3. Iola 31-7
  4. Wink 31-3
  5. Fayetteville 35-1
  6. Thrall 29-7
  7. Bremond 29-2
  8. Bosqueville 31-1
  9. San Isidro 28-4
  10. Albany 25-3
  11. Tom Bean 24-4
  12. Cayuga 27-5
  13. Yorktown 25-5
  14. Blum 20-11
  15. Schulenburg 27-9
  16. Frost 19-5
  17. Benjamin 286-6
  18. Sulphur Bluff 19-6
  19. Hawkins 21-3
  20. Johnson City 23-10
  21. Evadale 29-9
  22. Veribest 24-5
  23. Alvord 18-6
  24. Northside 20-7
  25. D’Hanis 24-9
  26. Miami 23-7

Class 3A

  1. White Oak 31-1
  2. East Bernard 35-1
  3. Holliday 30-5
  4. Hardin 30-5
  5. Bushland 25-4
  6. Lorena 29-4
  7. Gunter 25-6
  8. Fairfield 29-6
  9. Shallowater 31-4
  10. Mount Vernon 20-5
  11. Scurry-Rosser 23-4
  12. Boyd 17-3
  13. Big Sandy Harmony 24-2
  14. Troy 23-5
  15. Columbus 29-7
  16. Grandview 26-8
  17. Lyford 20-5
  18. Franklin 27-9
  19. Blue Ridge 21-4
  20. Brownfield 261-4
  21. Prairiland 17-5
  22. Anderson-Shiro 22-6
  23. Atlanta 18-6
  24. Randolph 26-10
  25. Paradise 27-7
  26. Lexington 29-8

Class 4A

  1. Farmersville 34-1
  2. Hereford 37-2
  3. Celina 30-1
  4. Carthage 29-4
  5. Bridge City 32-4
  6. Bellville 29-8
  7. Decatur 26-7
  8. Wimberley 24-7
  9. China Spring 25-9
  10. Pleasanton 31-3
  11. Kennedale 27-5
  12. Rockport-Fulton 24-8
  13. Stephenville 24-10
  14. Hargrave 20-4
  15. Benbrook 24-8
  16. Needville 23-11
  17. Paris 19-7
  18. Iowa Park 26-12
  19. Tuloso Midway 23-10
  20. Midland Greenwood 29-7
  21. Hondo 24-9
  22. Bullard 20-9
  23. Godley 26-8
  24. Graham 26-9
  25. Mountain View 21-6
  26. Boerne 23-10

Class 5A

  1. Dallas Highland Park 30-5
  2. College Station 31-2
  3. McKinney North 20-6
  4. Pflugerville Hendrickson 33-5
  5. Lucas Lovejoy 28-6
  6. Dripping Springs 28-14
  7. Barbers Hill 32-3
  8. Lufkin 32-4
  9. New Braunfels Canyon 33-8
  10. Frisco Reedy 23-6
  11. Gregory Portland 31-8
  12. Leander Rouse 27-12
  13. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 25-7
  14. Colleyville Heritage 32-9
  15. Austin Anderson 25-5
  16. Mission Pioneer 31-3
  17. El Paso Burges 23-4
  18. Midlothian 29-7
  19. Justin Northwest 22-9
  20. Lake Creek  24-8
  21. Liberty Hill 31-8
  22. Lubbock Cooper 30-10
  23. Manvel 26-11
  24. Amarillo 27-11
  25. Fulshear 28-12
  26. Nederland 24-5

Class 6A

  1. Flower Mound 32-3
  2. San Antonio Brandeis 35-2
  3. Arlington Martin 29-2
  4. Pearland Dawson 33-4
  5. Houston Cypress Ranch 33-3
  6. El Paso Franklin 36-3
  7. Smithson Valley 30-4
  8. College Park 23-3
  9. Austin Lake Travis 34-10
  10. Klein 29-8
  11. Katy Tompkins 28-5
  12. Laredo United 25-4
  13. Austin 32-7
  14. Garland Sachse 28-9
  15. Keller 22-12
  16. The Woodlands 33-6
  17. Denton Guyer 17-9
  18. V.R. Eaton 27-3
  19. Ridge Point 28-9
  20. Austin Vandegrift 30-9
  21. Plano West 23-7
  22. San Antonio O’Connor 26-10
  23. Round Rock 29-11
  24. Laredo Alexander 18-9
  25. Lewisville Marcus 25-6
  26. Harlingen 29-6

 

