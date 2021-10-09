Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.20-9.26.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 20 – September 26, 2021:
Monday, Sept. 20
- Trespass at the 3000 block of Ancar Road in Orange
- Theft at the 2400 block of North Main in Vidor
- Runaway at the 8400 block of Morros Lane in Orange
- Wreck at the 4900 block of Revere Lane in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 2000 block of Killian Road inn Orange
Tuesday, Sept. 21
- Theft at the South Terry and Havens Road in Vidor
Wednesday, Sept. 22
- Criminal mischief at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
- Theft at the 16000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
- Theft at the 100 block of Old Highway in Vidor
- Fraud on Rich Lane on Vidor
- Theft at the 7300 block of Cohenour Road in Orange
- Burglary at the 1300 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
Thursday, Sept. 23
- Sexual assault in Orange
- Animal bite ta the 3000 block of Hada Lane in Orange
Friday, Sept. 23
- Theft on Tulane Road in Orange
Saturday, Sept. 24
- Assist Bridge City Police Department
- Disturbance on Lisa Street in Vidor.
- Theft at the 300 block of Live Oak in Vidor
- Theft at the 4000 block of Randall Road in Orange
Sunday, Sept. 26
- Disturbance at the 500 block of Lost Lake Lane in Vidor
- Found property at the 3700 block of Montrose Street in Vidor.
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
