Mustangs stampede past Silsbee, 45-20

WEST ORANGE – With the defense creating four turnovers and the offense clicking like a well-oiled machine after the first quarter, the West Orange-Stark Mustangs rolled past the Silsbee Tigers 45-20 at Hooks Stadium Friday night to remain perfect in District 11-4A Division II play.

The Mustangs (5-1, 3-0) picked off Silsbee (2-4, 1-2) quarterback Mason Brisbane three times, which all led to WO-S scores.

The Mustangs outgained the Tigers 371-283 on the night.

Mustang senior tailback Elijah Gales had a supreme all-around game.

He had 113 yards on 13 carries, hauled in two passes for 66 yards and had a 61-yard option pass to Jailen Brown for a score.

The Mustangs picked up 248 yards on 36 carries on the ground. Quarterback Keyshawn Robinson completed 3-of-8 passes for 62 yards with Gales also throwing for his 61.

Brisbane finished 11-of-24 for 151 yards. The Tigers had 210 yards passing as receiver Drelon Miller had a 59-yard option pass to Geremiah Jackson. The Tigers struggled on the ground, finishing with just 73 yards on 33 carries. Jackson had three catches for 79 yards and Miller had four grabs for 68 yards. Tiger tailback Kevin Martin finished with 61 yards on 14 totes.

The Mustang win sets up a big showdown in Orangefield (5-1, 2-0) next week after the Bobcats rolled past Liberty 34-13 Friday.

It was a scoreless, defensive slugfest in the first quarter but the Mustangs cashed in on a couple turnovers and picked up their offensive steam to snare a 26-7 lead by intermission.

Gales had an eventful half filling up the stat sheet.

He had eight carries for 61 yards, hauled in two passes for 66 yards and tossed a 61-yard touchdown pass on a option pass.

Darren Anderson picked off a Brisbane pass at the Mustang 45 and returned it to the Tiger 24 with 10:31 in the half.

Three plays later the Mustangs found the scoreboard first when Robinson hit Gales with a screen and Gales shredded through several Silsbee defenders on his way to a 24-yard score. The extra-point kick failed as the Mustangs lead 6-0 with 9:03 in the half.

The Mustangs took advantage of another Tiger turnover when Jeremiah Shaw picked off Brisbane at the Tiger 47 with 5:31 in the half.

Gales swiftly broke loose on a 41-yard dart off the right side to the Tiger 6 and Shaw capped it with a six-yard touchdown dart up the middle. The two-point attempt failed as the Mustangs led 12-0 with 5:17 in the half.

Both teams put together two perfectly executed trick plays to get on the board in the next two possessions.

Silsbee scored when Brisbane handed the ball to Miller on what looked to be a reverse but Miller tossed a perfect wide receiver option pass to a wide open Jackson for a 59-yard scoring strike. Kolby Arceneaux booted the extra point to trim it to 12-7 with 4:55 in the half.

The Mustangs followed suite though on the next series. Robinson tossed a backwards lateral to Gales and Gales then found a streaking Jailen Brown wide open down the left sideline for a 61-yard halfback option pass for the touchdown. Cristian Quiteno Polio booted the extra-point, making it 19-7 with 4:35 in the half.

The Mustangs were not through either when Gales made a great stabbing catch of a Robinson screen pass and took it 42 yards all the way down to the Tiger 4. Shaw took care of the honors again, going four yards up the middle untouched to push it to 26-7 with 2:10 in the half.

The Mustangs outgained the Tigers 194-132 in the half. Robinson was 3-for-4 for 62 yards while Shaw added 19 yards on three carries.

Brisbane complete 5-of-12 passes for 61 yards. The Tiger running attack struggled with just 12 yards on 16 carries with Martin leading the way with 17 yards on five carries.

The Tigers took the opening drive of the second half and motored 67 yards in six plays. Martin finished it with a 28-yard scamper off the right side to trim it to 26-13 with 9:01 in the third quarter.

The Mustangs retaliated with a five-play, 71-yard jaunt. Brown had two rushes for 42 yards on the march, including a 23-yard dart to the Tiger 14. Gales upped the margin to 33-14 with a 14-yard dart around the right side with 7:05 in the third.

Mustang defensive back Dakarion Judge picked off a Brisbane pass at the Mustang 47 and returned it to the Tiger 28. The Mustangs managed to get to the 10 but settled for a 27-yard Quiteno Polio field goal to go up 36-13 with 4:12 in the third.

Silsbee tried to claw its way back with a nice 10-play, 81-yard scoring drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown strike over the middle of the end zone from Brisbane to Max Brisbane, making it 36-20 with 0:22 in the third.

After holding Silsbee on four downs, the Mustangs went up 42-20 with 7:41 left when Gales scooted through the middle 21 yards on a draw play.

After holding the Tigers to another four-and-out, Quiteno Polio capped off the WO-S night with a 23-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining.

Silsbee will try to stay in the playoff hunt when they play host to Bridge City next week.