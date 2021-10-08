October 8, 2021

  • 81°
Photo courtesy Meri Ellen Jacobs

WO-S’ Hunter receives Under Armour All-American jersey

By Van Wade

Published 3:54 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

West Orange-Stark standout lineman Demetrius Hunter got his jersey for the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game at the Mustang Pep Rally Friday morning. Hunter is the second Mustang to be able to play in the prestigious game with Deionte Thompson being the other. Hunter has verbally committed to lay for the University of Oklahoma.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar