Vidor Police Beat 9.29-10.5.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from September 29 – October 5, 2021:
Wednesday, Sept. 29
- Trespassing at the 21200 block of Interstate 10
- Family disturbance at the 800 block of Sarver Street
- Family disturbance at the 600 block of South Archie Street
- Criminal mischief at the 3500 block of Evangeline Drive
- Burglary at the 3400 block of Evangeline Drive
- Suspicious person at Lynnwood and Sarver
- Warrant at 800 block of Interstate 10
- Warrant at the 900 block of North Tram Road
Thursday, Sept. 30
- Theft at the 1300 block f Orange Street
- Fraud at the 600 block of East Railroad Ave
- Theft at the 200 block of Delores Street
- Theft at the 1300 block of North Main Street
- Threats at the 400 block of West Davis Loop
Sunday, Oct. 3
- Suspicious person at the 400 block of South Main Street
- Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 3700 block of State Hwy. 12
- Warrant at the 600 block of South Archie Street
Monday, Oct. 4
- Stolen property at the 1300 block of North Main Street
- Suspicious person at Wilson and Bolivar
Tuesday, Oct. 5
- Warrant at Farm to Market Road 1132 and Tram
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 900 block of Forrest Lane
- Trespassing at the 2100 block of Frazier Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
