October 8, 2021

  • 81°

Traffic Alert 10.8.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:57 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

BEAUMONT:

  • Expect alternating lane closures along US69 north and southbound between Tram Rd and the LNVA Canal overnight Sunday-Tuesday and continuing for northbound through Thursday night, 8pm-5am.
  • The inside lanes of I10 east and westbound from 7th Street to the downtown exit will be closed nightly Sunday through Wednesday, 7pm-5am, to work on concrete barrier.
