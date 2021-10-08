October 8, 2021

Orange Police Beat 10.7.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:02 am Friday, October 8, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 7, 2021:

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MacArthur Drive and Strickland
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16th Street
  • Stolen property at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Assault at the 3800 block of Anderson Villa
  • Homicide at the 600 block of Burton

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

