Orange Police Beat 10.5-10.6.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 5 – October 6, 2021:
Tuesday, Oct. 5
- Missing person at the 100 block of Schley Ave
- Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Controlled substance at the 2800 block of Enner
Wednesday, Oct. 6
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1700 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Farm to Market Road 1130
- Fraud at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Bluebonnet Road
- Theft at the 2900 block of Lutcher Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
