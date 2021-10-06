Statements concerning shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following reports of a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas:

“As law enforcement continues their investigation, our hearts go out to the victims of this senseless act of violence. Thank you to the law enforcement officers and first responders who arrived on the scene to help the victims and prevent further violence. I have spoken with the Mayor of Arlington and offered any assistance the state can provide, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to help bring the criminal to justice. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the victims, their families, and the entire Timberview High School community.”

Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina released the following statement today on the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington:

“Four people were reported injured, including a 15-year-old boy in critical condition, in the latest outbreak of gun violence at a school. As always, we offer our thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families and the Mansfield ISD community.

And once again we demand that our elected officials start taking actions to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.

It is past time for lawmakers to quit promoting the gun industry and our gun culture and start promoting public safety by taking steps to protect all of us from gun violence.”