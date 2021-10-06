PHOTO GALLERY: Honoring a special breast cancer survivor

John Malonson, member of Southeast Texas Model Railroad Club, wanted a way to honor his mother, a 31-year breast cancer survivor.

“When we found the pink train, we had to have it,” Michelle Malonson, John’s wife, said. “The layout is to honor her and breast cancer awareness month.”

John has worked on model trains and layouts for over 30 years.

“I have been involved for 22 years,” Michelle said. “I got involved when we married.”

She retired from the Orange Post Office in December of 2020.

The pink train was one of three layouts from the club and the four train was the newly installed one circling the room.

The train is mounted on the wall towards the ceiling so it is will be seen by anyone one standing anywhere in the room.

Friends of the Orange Depot Carrie and Ron Woliver saw a similar set up at a depot in Arizona and George Bohn, a model train enthusiast, saw one in a model rail road shop in Florida.

As the train traveled the tracks, Bohn showed that not only will it travel forward, but will also go in reverse as well.

Each car selected was picked specifically for being replicas of Southern Pacific cars as the depot was a Southern Pacific Depot.

Southeast Texas Model Railroad Club is headquartered at Grace Lutheran Church, 2300 Eddleman Road in Orange. They meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.