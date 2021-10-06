October 6, 2021

  • 81°

OPD searches for missing man

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:01 am Wednesday, October 6, 2021

The City of Orange Police Department is currently investigating a missing persons case.

Samarius Anderson, 25, was last seen on Monday, October 4, 2021, around 9 a.m.

Samarius is a black male, height 5-08, weight 160, short black hair, and a beard.

Samarius suffers from mental disabilities, is insulin dependent, and has a body limb deformity to his left hand.

Last seen wearing an orange jacket and carrying a dark colored backpack.

If anyone has any information about Samarius Anderson’s whereabouts, please contact the City of Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026.

