Pet of the Week – Buford T. Justice
Meet Buford. He’s a sweet, playful pup who aims to please his future hooman. He loves squeaky toys and yummy treats, and he is heartworm-negative! Buford is waiting to be your best buddy. Please consider adopting or fostering this precious boy. Call the West Orange Animal Shelter today at 409-883-3468.
