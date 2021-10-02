October 2, 2021

Photo courtesy of Lacey Hale

Pet of the Week – Buford T. Justice

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:43 am Saturday, October 2, 2021

Meet Buford.  He’s a sweet, playful pup who aims to please his future hooman.  He loves squeaky toys and yummy treats, and he is heartworm-negative!  Buford is waiting to be your best buddy. Please consider adopting or fostering this precious boy.  Call the West Orange Animal Shelter today at 409-883-3468.

