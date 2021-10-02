Orange Police Beat 9.24-9.30.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 24 – September 30, 2021:
Friday, Sept. 24
- Controlled substance at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62
- Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Runaway at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Burglary at the 2300 block of Butler
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and south service road.
Saturday, Sept. 25
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of Eddleman Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
- Assault at the 1400 block of 10th Street
- Sexual assault reported
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at Bluebonnet and Camellia
Sunday, Sept. 26
- Assault at the 500 block of Camellia
Monday, Sept. 27
- Assault at the 2500 block of Park Ave
- Stolen property at the 16500 block of State Hwy. 62
- Stolen vehicle at the 4400 block of 27th Street
- Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 500 block of Lutcher Drive
- Theft at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Warrant at the 2900 block of Sabine Ave
- Warrant at 16th Street and Hart
- Driving under the influence of drugs at the 3100 block of 16th Street
Tuesday, Sept. 28
- Civil problem at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Shoplifting at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
Wednesday, Sept. 29
- Warrant at 7th and Cordrey
- Theft at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
- Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
- Falsify drug test at the 100 block of Border Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of Front Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3600 block of Bowling Lane
- Shoplifting at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 400 block of 16th Street
Thursday, Sept. 30
- Warrant at the 1800 block of Main Ave
- Assault at the 200 block of West Orange
- Assault at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
- Driving under the influence of drugs at the 2200 block of Westway Street
- Damaged property at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Warrant at the 5000 block of Old Hwy 90
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Green Ave.
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
