OC Sheriff’s Office invetsigates threats to a Vidor student

On Friday, October 1, 2021 at approximately 6:36 a.m. deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 900 block of Honeybee Lane in Vidor, in reference to threats.

Deputies were notified of a possible threat with a firearm from a classmate of the caller’s child.

Deputies were able to make contact with the student who was identified as Christain David Barnette, 17, before he made entry into the school. Deputies did not locate any weapons when they made contact with Barnette.

Barnette was arrested for Exhibition, Use, or Threat of Exhibition or Use of a Firearm TEC 37.125 (a)(3).

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Vidor I.S.D. Police Department and the Vidor Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.