Meals on Wheels receives county resolution

By Karen Stevens

To The Leader

Meals on Wheels of Orange has received a resolution from the Orange County Commissioners on Tuesday certifying that the county has made a grant of $45,000 to Orange Community Action Association, an organization that provides home-delivered meals to homebound seniors in the county who are elderly, and or have a disability.

It is imperative that Meals on Wheels receives this resolution from the County in order to apply for the Texans Feeding Texans grant.

“These two grants are a large part of our budget, so we appreciate the County so much” Karen Y. Stevens, executive director, said.

If you need a meal or a ride, and are over the age of 60, call Meals on Wheels at 409 886-2186 and speak with Lisa Fournet.