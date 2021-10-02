October 2, 2021

Courtesy photo Meals on Wheels Executive Director Karen Y. Stevens accepts a resolution from Orange County Commissioners for a $45,000 grant to help the organization feed homebound seniors in the county.

Meals on Wheels receives county resolution

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:56 am Saturday, October 2, 2021

By Karen Stevens

Meals on Wheels of Orange has received a resolution from the Orange County Commissioners on Tuesday certifying that the county has made a grant of $45,000 to Orange Community Action Association, an organization that provides home-delivered meals to homebound seniors in the county who are elderly, and or have a disability.

It is imperative that Meals on Wheels receives this resolution from the County in order to apply for the Texans Feeding Texans grant.

“These two grants are a large part of our budget, so we appreciate the County so much” Karen Y. Stevens, executive director, said.

If you need a meal or a ride, and are over the age of 60, call Meals on Wheels at 409 886-2186 and speak with Lisa Fournet.

