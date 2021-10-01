Vidor Police Beat 9.15 -9.21.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from September 15 – September 21, 2021:
Wednesday, Sept. 15
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1000 block of Main Street
- Burglary at the 1000 block of Old Hwy 90
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 700 block of Main Street
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at Farm to Market Road 1132 and State Hwy 12
Thursday, Sept. 16
- Two reports of theft at the 1300 block of Main Street
- Suspicious activity at the 1300 block of Main Street
- Assist other agency at the 1100 block of Henry
Friday, Sept. 17
- Warrant at the 100 block of Main Street
- Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street
- Assault at the 600 block of Main Street
Saturday, Sept. 18
- Assist other agency at the 1000 block of Old Hwy. 90
- Damaged property at the 600 block of Main Street
Sunday, Sept. 19
- Child fondling reported
- Warrant at the 100 block of Main Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the Flea Market
- Suspicious person at the 600 block of Main Street
- Found property at the 700 block of Greenbriar Street
Monday, Sept. 20
- Warrant at the 500 block of Sargent Street
- Assist other agency at Interstate 10 eastbound at Cow Bayou overpass
- Burglary at the 800 block of Sarver Street
Tuesday, Sept. 21
- Warrant service at the 400 block of Sargent Street
- Fraud at the 1000 block of Main Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
