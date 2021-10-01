Lady Cardinals bolt past Lady Bears in 3

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals made a clean sweep of the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears Friday evening, winning 26-24, 25-17, 25-12 at The Grove to finish the first half of District 22-4A race undefeated.

Demi Carter had a season-high 15 kills for the Lady Cardinals (31-4, 6-0) and had two aces and a block.

Harlee Tupper notched 21 digs, 11 kills and three aces. Caryss Carpenter claimed 17 digs, 11 kills, two aces and a block.

Taryn Doiron once again set up her teammates well, posting 43 assists to go along with two blocks and two aces. Morgan Louvier collected 17 digs, five kills, two blocks and two aces while Lauren Richter contributed 11 digs.

The Lady Cardinals will visit Vidor Tuesday. The Lady Pirates took the Lady Cardinals to five games last time they played before Bridge City pulled it out.

The Lady Bears finished 3-3 in the first half of district play as they remain in the playoff chase.