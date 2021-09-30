September 30, 2021

  • 79°
Photo courtesy Vidor ISD

Vidor students honored by Vidor Rotary

By Van Wade

Published 9:58 am Thursday, September 30, 2021

Vidor Rotary Club recognized Students of the Month from Vidor High School on Monday, September 27 at their weekly meeting. Pictured are senior Cameron Wriborg, junior Tanner Lowe, freshman William Jones, and sophomore Alaina Blanchette with Vidor Rotary Club President John Nickum.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar