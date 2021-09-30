Vidor students honored by Vidor Rotary
Vidor Rotary Club recognized Students of the Month from Vidor High School on Monday, September 27 at their weekly meeting. Pictured are senior Cameron Wriborg, junior Tanner Lowe, freshman William Jones, and sophomore Alaina Blanchette with Vidor Rotary Club President John Nickum.
You Might Like
Orange County Covid cases decline in past week
Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 9.28.21. 254 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Sep... read more