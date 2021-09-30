NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. 9.30.21
Weather
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue each day through the weekend, before a cold front passage on Monday. As we have seen this week, there is a flash flood risk for slow moving storms, and that will continue into the weekend.
Temperatures will run a little above normal through the weekend, before returning to near normal next week.
In the tropics, both Sam and Victor will remain out in the Atlantic and pose no threat to Texas or Louisiana.
