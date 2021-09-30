Houston man who supplied methamphetamine to white supremacist gang sentenced in Eastern District of Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Houston man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei on Tuesday.

Eulalio Torres-Cadenas, 44, pleaded guilty on April 19, 2021, to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield.

“The sentence today reflects the Eastern District of Texas continuing effort to hold drug traffickers accountable,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “This is especially important when they are supplying gangs like the Aryan Circle. We will relentlessly pursue those who provide narcotics to violent gangs.”

According to information presented in court, from May 2016 through August 2016, law enforcement officers investigated methamphetamine trafficking activity of Aryan Circle (“AC”) members in the Houston, Southeast Texas, and Southwest Louisiana area. The AC is a violent, white supremacist organization that operates inside federal prisons across the country and outside prisons in states including Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Missouri. As part of the charged conspiracy, Torres was identified as the driver of a vehicle stopped by law enforcement on Aug. 22, 2016, following the delivery of 290 grams of methamphetamine. Further investigation revealed that Torres was part of a conspiracy to deliver between 1.5 kilograms and 5 kilograms of methamphetamine. Torres was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 10, 2020.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Houston Police Department, the and the Texas Department of Public Safety. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Rapp.