OPINION: From the editor- Help us help Southeast Texas Hospice

United Way of Orange County’s Day of Caring is returning this October and The Orange Leader is participating by collecting items for Southeast Texas Hospice this year.

We are collecting items such as:

Thinking of you cards

Holiday Cards

Baskets of goodies and treats

Stuffed animals (new)

We are asking you to help us put a smile on the faces of their patients by dropping of needed items off at our office located at 1008 Green Ave. in Orange.

In 1976, four dedicated founding members set to work to make the dream of providing service to the dying in southeast Texas a reality. And by 1979, sixteen patients had been served. Since its humble beginnings, the Southeast Texas Hospice has grown to include a governing board of 12 area civic leaders, 16 staff, and over 65 volunteers who serve over 200 patient families per year.

As a private, nonprofit, non-governmental organization, the Southeast Texas Hospice is dedicated to caring for terminally ill patients and their families, according to their official website.

What I do know from personal experience, Southeast Texas Hospice treats each patient as if they were part of their family. Two years after they took care of my biological mother during her final days, they still ask how I am doing when our paths cross. So not only did they allow Mom to maintain her dignity during her final days but they also helped the rest of the family as we transitioned to a new stage in our lives.

Losing a loved one is never easy. There were days when I struggled because watching Mom slip away from us was not what I signed up for. The staff and volunteers of Southeast Texas Hospice helped in so many ways.

Help me say thank you by helping them out this year during Day of Caring.

Items need to be dropped off at The Orange Leader office by Noon, Oct. 12.

Thank you for helping us help Southeast Texas Hospice.

Dawn Burleigh is general manager and editor of The Orange Leader. She can be reached at dawn.burleigh@orangeleader.com