Mustangs-Hawks game moves to WO-S, ticket info
The WOS vs. Hardin-Jefferson football game will be a home game on Friday, October 1st at 7:30pm. Here are some reminders:
- Verify the tickets you are purchasing – HOME side (has football field graphic) and Visitors (HJ logo)
- No cash transactions at any WOS gates, so please purchase ALL TICKETS online at the following link.
- Please have your tickets ready to be scanned at the gates to assist in a smooth transition.
Thank you!
https://secure.payk12.com/school/West-Orange-Stark-High-School/739
