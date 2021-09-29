September 29, 2021

  • 72°

Mustangs-Hawks game moves to WO-S, ticket info

By Van Wade

Published 8:27 am Wednesday, September 29, 2021

The WOS vs. Hardin-Jefferson football game will be a home game on Friday, October 1st at 7:30pm. Here are some reminders:

  • Verify the tickets you are purchasing – HOME side (has football field graphic) and Visitors (HJ logo)
  • No cash transactions at any WOS gates, so please purchase ALL TICKETS online at the following link.
  • Please have your tickets ready to be scanned at the gates to assist in a smooth transition.

Thank you!

 

https://secure.payk12.com/school/West-Orange-Stark-High-School/739

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar