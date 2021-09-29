September 29, 2021

  • 82°
Photo courtesy LC-MCISD

LCI, LCE recipients of great kits

By Van Wade

Published 8:46 am Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Exceptional Emergency Center Orange partnered with Clorox recently to put together some Teacher Survival Kits. These kits include Clorox wipes, first aid kits, stickers, gum, steel water bottles, and more. They chose LCI and LCE to be the recipients of these kits. We are blessed to have Exceptional Emergency Center as a partner in promoting health, wellness, and safety in our district and our community.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar