Orange Police Beat 9.17-9.23.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 17 – September 23, 2021:
Friday, Sept. 17
- Controlled substance at the 2600 block of International
- Hit and run resulting in a fatality at the 3200 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Assault at the 2300 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 1300 block of West John Ave
Saturday, Sept. 18
- Damaged property at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Warrant at Wexford
- Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 5000 block of Bob Hall Road
Sunday, Sept. 19
- Trespassing at the 1500 block of 10th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Cruelty towards a child at the 300 block of West Dewey Ave
Monday, Sept. 20
- Theft at the 1400 block of 14th Street
- Runaway at the 200 block of Strickland Drive
- Theft at the 1700 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave
Tuesday, Sept. 21
- Theft at the 5500 block of Mickler Drive
- Warrant at the 4500 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1500 block of 16th Street
Wednesday, Sept. 22
- Cruelty towards a child at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assist other agency at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 3400 block of Interstate 10
Thursday, Sept. 23
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1000 block of State Hwy 87
- Warrant at the 200 block of Decatur Ave
- Assault at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
