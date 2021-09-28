Lady Bobcats rattle Vidor in 3

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats wrapped up the first half of the District 22-4A with a big victory as they cruised pass the Vidor Lady Pirates 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 Tuesday night at Bobcat Gym.

The win puts the Lady Bobcats (23-8, 5-1) all by themselves in second-place and they are just a half game back of first-place Bridge City (5-0).

Madison Greenway powered the Lady Bobcats with 13 kills while Kenadie Dubois had six and Kylie Mouton four.

Faith Burnette notched 15 assists while Brianna Moore had 14. Burnette put together 13 digs with Greenway claiming 11 and Harleigh Rawls nine. Mackenzie Haley had eight aces while Madison Haley contributed two. Mouton collected four blocks while Greenlea Oldham had two.

The Lady Bobcats have their bye this Friday before cranking up the second half of district next Tuesday at home against Silsbee.