Getting to the root of the problem

After weeks of little results, one resident is excited to learn a drainage issue has been resolved.

During the rain on Tuesday, city of Orange employees along with a contractor were working on storm sewer pipes to correct a drainage issue. Homes on Norwood Street were seeing rising waters from even a 30-minute rainfall which made concerns greater with the recent hurricane alerts for the area.

Ten days ago, City of Orange Director of Public Works and Engineering Department James B. “Jim” Wolf said they were investigating into why the pipes were not draining in the area.

“We are currently working on a storm water rehab on a drainage pipe in Norwood,” Wolf said. “An 18-inch diameter underground storm sewer pipe had root intrusion. We are working on removing the obstructions.”

Wolf added that once the roots were removed, the drainage would return to the way it should be. The work should be completed by the end of the day.

“It takes about a day to complete 350 linear feet,” Wolf said.

To prevent future root intrusion, the city will use jet rodders to apply root poison.

Hydro jetting, or jet rodding, utilizes the power of hot, high-pressure water to clear obstructions and clean the pipe.

Elora Williams said this was a very happy day for her.

“I see what I have been waiting years for,” Williams said. “I feel like a weight has been lifted off me. I can have an everyday life like others have without worrying about the drains flooding.”

And as the rain continues falling on Tuesday, she said she was not worried.

“Tonight, I am not going to worry,” Williams said. “I am going to trust the City of Orange has fixed the problem.”

She added she was grateful for the combined efforts to see this situation resolved.