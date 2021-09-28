Balanced Lady Cardinals take down WO-S in 3

BRIDGE CITY – Balance. Balance. Balance.

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals utilized that to perfection Tuesday night at Cardinal Gym as they swept the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 in District 22-4A action to nail down their 30th win of the season.

The Lady Mustangs battled hard but the Lady Cardinals (30-4, 5-0), who are now ranked No. 6 in the latest Class 4A state poll, were too much to handle.

The Lady Cardinals piled up 46 kills while WO-S (0-5 in district) had 13.

Bridge City had everyone hit the ball well.

Caryss Carpenter led the way with 11 kills. Demi Carter and Morgan Louvier had 10 apiece while Harlee Tupper had nine and Taryn Doiron, who set up the offense so well again, and Makenna Henry had three apiece.

Paris Overstreet led the Lady Mustangs, who battled so hard last Friday seeking their first 22-4A win but fell just short to Silsbee in five games, with five kills. Laila Rhodes had three kills and Trinity Garrett had two.

The Lady Cardinals picked up 45 points and 13 aces off their service game.

Carter notched 13 points and two aces. Carpenter had eight points and three aces. Tupper claimed seven points and three aces. Lauren Richter had six points and three aces. Doiron finished with six points and an ace and Louvier had five points and an ace.

The Lady Mustangs had 17 service points and five aces.

Reagan Pitre had six points. Garrett notched five points and three aces. Brynah Burnette had three points and an ace and Katie Hogg had two points and an ace.

The Lady Mustangs held a 11-7 lead in Game One only to see the Lady Cardinals pull away with a 18-6 spurt.

Bridge City raced out to a 8-2 lead ijn Game Two and WO-S tied it up at 9-9. The Lady Cardinals pulled away when leading 15-13 as they tallied 10 of the next 13 points.

The Lady Cardinals cruised in Game Three, jumping out to a 10-2 lead and pushing it to 17-5 before closing out the match.

Bridge City will visit LC-M Friday while the Lady Mustangs return home to face Lumberton.