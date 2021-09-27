September 27, 2021

  • 84°
Photo courtesy Andrea Tupper

Lady Cardinals move up to No. 6 in latest Class 4A state poll

By Van Wade

Published 10:30 am Monday, September 27, 2021

Here is the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association Top 25 in each class: 

Class 2A (includes Class 1A)

  1. Crawford 29-6
  2. Bosqueville  29-0
  3. Beckville 31-4
  4. Iola 27-7
  5. Wink 27-3
  6. Fayetteville 31-1
  7. Thrall 25-7
  8. Bremond 25-2
  9. San Isidro 24-4
  10. Albany 19-3
  11. Tom Bean 20-4
  12. Cayuga 23-5
  13. Yorktown 21-5
  14. Blum 16-11
  15. Northside 18-6
  16. Schulenburg 23-9
  17. Frost 15-5
  18. Benjamin 24-6
  19. Evadale 25-9
  20. Alvord 13-5
  21. Sulphur Bluff 16-6
  22. Valley Mills 15-5
  23. Strawn 15-3
  24. Hawkins 13-3
  25. Johnson City 20-10

Class 3A

  1. White Oak 27-1
  2. East Bernard 31-1
  3. Big Sandy Harmony 21-1
  4. Holliday 27-5
  5. Hardin 27-5
  6. Shallowater 29-3
  7. Lorena 25-4
  8. Gunter 21-6
  9. Bushland 22-4
  10. West Rusk 20-4
  11. Troy 20-4
  12. Fairfield 24-6
  13. West 23-8
  14. Rains 16-6
  15. Brazos 25-9
  16. Franklin 23-10
  17. Scurry-Rosser 20-4
  18. Blue Ridge 18-3
  19. Natalia 17-4
  20. Boyd 18-5
  21. Columbus 25-7
  22. Anderson-Shiro 19-5
  23. Lyford 17-5
  24. Brownfield 20-4
  25. Woodville 19-5

Class 4A

  1. Farmersville 30-1
  2. Hereford 33-2
  3. Pleasanton 29-2
  4. Celina 28-1
  5. Carthage 26-4
  6. Bridge City 28-4
  7. Bellville 26-8
  8. Decatur 24-8
  9. Wimberley 20-7
  10. China Spring 21-9
  11. Gatesville 19-5
  12. Kennedale 23-5
  13. Rockport-Fulton 21-8
  14. San Elizario 20-6
  15. Benbrook 21-7
  16. Godley 24-7
  17. Geronimo Navarro 23-8
  18. Stephenville 20-10
  19. Brownsboro 17-5
  20. Hargrave 17-4
  21. Bullard 18-8
  22. Needville 21-11
  23. Paris 17-7
  24. Glen Rose 18-9
  25. Midland Greenwood 25-6

Class 5A

  1. Dallas Highland Park 26-5
  2. College Station 27-2
  3. New Braunfels Canyon 30-7
  4. Leander Rouse 24-11
  5. Pflugerville Hendrickson 29-5
  6. McKinney North 16-6
  7. Frisco Reedy 20-5
  8. Lucas Lovejoy 25-6
  9. Justin Northwest 19-8
  10. Gregory-Portland 28-7
  11. Dripping Springs 25-14
  12. Barbers Hill 29-3
  13. Lufkin 28-4
  14. McAllen Veteran’s Memorial 22-11
  15. Austin Anderson 21-5
  16. Mission Pioneer 27-3
  17. El Paso Burges 19-4
  18. Midlothian 26-7
  19. Colleyville Heritage 28-9
  20. Plainview 23-9
  21. McAllen Rowe 23
  22. Lake Creek 19-8-5
  23. Lubbock Cooper 26-10
  24. Manvel 22-11
  25. North Forney 19-10

Class 6A

  1. Flower Mound 29-3
  2. San Antonio Brandeis 32-2
  3. Arlington Martin 25-2
  4. Pearland Dawson 30-4
  5. Houston Cypress Ranch 28-3
  6. El Paso Franklin 32-3
  7. Austin 29-5
  8. V.R. Eaton 25-2
  9. Smithson Valley 25-4
  10. Round Rock 28-9
  11. The Woodlands 30-5
  12. Austin Lake Travis 30-10
  13. Klein 26-8
  14. San Antonio Reagan 32-6
  15. Plano West 20-6
  16. Katy Tompkins 25-5
  17. Laredo United 22-4
  18. Harlingen 27-5
  19. Denton Guyer 14-9
  20. Ridge Point 14-9
  21. Austin Vandegrift  26-9
  22. Prosper 23-8
  23. Laredo Alexander 16-8
  24. Lewisville Marcus 21-6
  25. San Marcos 28-7

 

Print Article