Honoring Bobby Manshack for his service

Local fire departments and police departments honored Bobby Ray Manshack on MacArthur Drive Monday afternoon. Manshack passed away last Thursday.

Manshack, 65, spent 37 years in Law Enforcement for Orange County. He then went on to follow in his father’s footsteps and became the proud owner of Manshack and Sons, Inc. for 50 years. Bobby also served several years on the board of Orange County ESD #3. He adored his family more than anything and was a loving husband, father, and “PawPaw” to his precious grandbabies. Bobby left a lasting impact on many lives and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.