OPINION-Living Life: Looking forward to Orangetober Festival

I love this time of year when that first cold front rolls through and it no longer feels like the surface of the sun outside is a high point on my calendar. I could deal without the allergies this time of year brings, but it is a price I am more than willing to pay.

This weather makes me want to get outside and work in the yard. The appearance of my house improves dramatically in the Fall/Winter/Spring versus the Summer. I just admit defeat once the temperatures hit the mid-80s.

I am very excited about the Orangetober Festival that is happening next weekend. Leigh Anne Dallas, Hillary Gravett, Brandy Judice, and the rest of the team at the city have been putting in a ton of work to get ready for this inaugural event. I truly believe this type of event is what our area needs. I love all our traditional events that we have on an annual basis, but I get equally excited when I see new events that are focused on family and community. When we lived in the DFW area we used to visit a pumpkin patch that was setup with all kinds of games, food, activities, and of course, pumpkins. Families would come from all around (it was an hour drive for us) and descend on this event in Denton. Our new event could prove to be an equal success and draw not only residents, but also those from out of town.

The creative and inventive thinking that went in to creating this event are exactly what our area needs. We need to try new things and step outside of what we have always done. We need to create events that will draw people from all stages of life into our community. We need to continue to focus on fostering a positive atmosphere with everyone working towards the common goal of making Orange a better place to live and visit. The winds of change are definitely present, and it is amazing to see my hometown begin to morph and rebrand itself.

I know many events and projects are in the works for our area and I applaud those individuals and groups who are making them happen. We can’t grow or improve without work. Settling for the status quo isn’t something I like to do. I always ask myself what more can I do or how can I make this better. We should be in a constant state of self-assessment and growth. This will guarantee a bright future for Orange.

Let me leave you with these final words: Orange, TX. Good things happen here.

Chris Kovatch is a resident of Orange County. You can reach him at news@orangeleader.com