OPINION – From the editor: Announcing the winners of the Best of OC

Inside this edition is a two-part special section of the Winners of The Best of Orange County contest.

This year was different in we did online voting only and added a nomination round as well. The results from readers and businesses alike was phenomenal.

In the end, we had 100,000 votes deciding who you consider the best in each category.

There were upsets from previous years as new winners emerged.

The one factor which remained the same from previous years is the rediscovery of what Orange County has to offer from dining to arts, services and shopping and the people of Orange County.

In the category for Best Scenic view, one of the nominations was “Burned Out Bridge.” This is a spot that I personally was unaware of and if anyone would care to give me directions, my email is at the bottom of this column.

In the category for Best Staycation Location, we discovered the sense of humor of our community with finalists such as “My House” and “Laura Roberts – guest bedroom.”

The winners are listed on the contest page of orangeleader.com and will remain there until we start the nomination round next year.

We want to congratulate all the winners and finalists for this year’s contest. Thank you to all the readers who voted.

If you know of a category we missed, let us know so we may add it next year. Although, the category biscuits or rolls will not be one of the ones returning next year. We discovered over the years that the answer is biscuits, thus why it was not included in this year’s contest.

Dawn Burleigh is general manager and editor of The Orange Leader. She can be reached at dawn.burleigh@orangeleader.com