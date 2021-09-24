Lady Cardinals down Lumberton in 4

LUMBERTON – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals toppled the Lumberton Lady Raiders 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15 for a nice road win Friday to stay perfect in District 22-4A play.

Harlee Tupper had 16 digs, 14 kills and seven aces for the Lady Cardinals (28-4, 4-0).

Caryss Carpenter posted 22 digs, 12 kills and an ace. Taryn Doiron set up the offense superbly with 38 assists to go along with six kills and two aces. Demi Carter notched 12 kills, eight digs and four aces. Lauren Richter contributed nine digs.