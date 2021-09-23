NWS Lake Charles Weather Update: Thu 9/23/21
Weather
Today through the end of the weekend, pleasant and dry weather will continue. A gradual warming trend and no rain is expected through Sunday.
A slight chance of showers returns on Monday, with better rain chances expected Tuesday-Thursday.
Across the tropics, one tropical storm as well as 3 areas to watch are noted in the Atlantic. None of these pose any threat to the Gulf Coast.
