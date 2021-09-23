Denton County Man Sentenced for Threatening U.S. Congressman

PLANO, Texas – A Denton man has been sentenced to prison for threatening a federal official, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei today.

Guy Zachary Klossner, 33, pleaded guilty on April 29, 2021, to threatening a federal official and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan.

“Today’s sentence sends a strong message that EDTX takes seriously any death threats to public officials,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “In our democracy, there is room for disagreement and even dissent. However, we will not tolerate threats of violence, particularly those made against our elected representatives.”

According to information presented in court, on July 24, 2020, an individual using the name “You’re F. Dead” sent a threatening email message to U.S. Congressman Theodore Yoho of Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. The message contained a threat to kill Congressman Yoho and his family. An investigation determined that the message originated from a computer at a location in Denton, Texas. Klossner was identified as the user of the computer. Further investigation revealed that Klossner also made threats against U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District through his Facebook account and in a voice-mail message. Klossner, who admitted to law enforcement officials that he made the threats, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 15, 2020.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police in Washington, D.C. and the Denton Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Batson.