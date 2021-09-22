Louisiana Workforce Commission to fund enrollment for LA residents in specific technical programs at LSCO

Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) is excited to announce that in a new agreement with the State of Louisiana, Louisiana residents who wish to enroll in certain job training technical programs can now receive funding from the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) to cover their enrollment in those programs at LSCO.

LSCO is considered an Eligible Training Provider (ETP) by LWC, which is an entity with job training programs that provide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA)–funded training services. The State of Louisiana has agreed to fund enrollment for any Louisiana resident wishing to enroll in these LSCO job training programs that have been listed as an ETP service.

This exciting partnership means that Louisiana students will have a new source of funding to support their educational goals through specific technical programs at Lamar State College Orange, including Industrial Technology, Class A and Class B Commercial Driver’s License, Instrumentation Technology, Mobile Crane Operator Training, Vocational Nursing, and Registered Nursing programs.

“At Lamar State College Orange, our mission is to provide a Bright Orange Future for residents in our area, which includes our neighbors across the Sabine in Louisiana who wish to transform their lives through education. Our Director of Community and Workforce Education, Thera Celestine, has secured this path with the Louisiana Workforce Commission to ensure that even more of our Louisiana students have a brighter future ahead. We are thrilled with this new partnership and are eager to see it change lives,” said LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson.

For more information or to enroll in one of these programs, contact Thera Celestine at workforce@lsco.edu.