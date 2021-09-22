DAR celebrates Constitution Week

To The Leader

The William Diamond Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Constitution week along with their chapter’s 50th Anniversary on Saturday, September 18 at the Old Orange Cafe.

Guest speaker, Krispen Walker, Assistant District Attorney in Orange spoke on the Constitution and Victim’s Rights. Elberta Herman, chapter Regent presided over the annual luncheon and representing Texas was District V Director, Elizabeth Jones from Heritage Trails chapter.

Local celebration highlights included Pastor Keith Royal from First Baptist church in Bridge City led the invocation and Debbie Anderson sang the National Anthem. Members and guests of three area chapters attended: host Orange chapter, William Diamond, Beaumont chapter, Colonel George Moffett, and Port Arthur chapter, Captain William Sanders.

Constitution week is September 17-23, and the chapter has a display at the Orange Public Library.