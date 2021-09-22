September 22, 2021

  • 75°

Burke shines for Texas State in first tourney

By Van Wade

Published 10:05 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Former LC-M golf standout Jack Burke now has his first collegiate tournament in the books and he had a great one for Texas State.

The true freshman Bobcat fired a three-round score of 210 (70-72-68) to finish in a three-way tie for second-place at the John Bohmann Memorial Invite and also made the All-Tournament Team.

Burke is a four-time Orange Leader Golfer of the Year from 2018-2021.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar