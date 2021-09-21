September 21, 2021

Photo courtesy OFISD

Orangefield High School 2021 Homecoming Court

By Van Wade

Published 10:04 am Tuesday, September 21, 2021

The Orangefield High School homecoming court members are:

Band Beau – Brayden Babin

Band Sweetheart – Rachel Henderson

Queen Candidate – Kenadie DuBois

Queen Candidate – Faith Burnette

Queen Candidate – Draven Crochet

Queen Candidate – Ashleigh Greenwood

Junior Class Representative – Riley Fuller

Sophomore Class Representative – Georgia Jones

Freshman Class Representative – Natalie Black

Football Sweetheart – Breea Hubbard

Football Beau – Coby Colter

 

