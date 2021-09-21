Nederland police officer arrested for drunk driving

JEFFERSON COUNTY – At the request of the Nederland Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Division assisted with driving while intoxicated investigation that occurred on Monday, September 20, 2021

The Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 10 p.m., the Nederland Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation and suspected the driver may have been intoxicated. The driver was identified as Byrun Perry, 34, of Beaumont. Perry was arrested for driving while intoxicated by Troopers, and at the time of his arrest, was employed by the Nederland Police Department. Perry is a former Orange police officer.

No additional information is available at this time.