Lady Cardinals scorch Huntington in non-district tilt

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals stepped out of District 22-4A action Tuesday night and swept the Huntington Lady Red Devils 25-14, 25-10, 25-11.

Harlee Tupper and Morgan Louvier each had nine kills and four aces for the Lady Cardinals (28-4, 3-0). Caryss Carpenter powered her way to nine kills as well and had a block. Demi Carter notched six aces, two kills and two blocks.

The Lady Cardinals, currently ranked No. 7 in the state in Class 4A in the latest TGCA state poll, will return to 22-4A play Friday when they visit Lumberton.