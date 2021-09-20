Vidor Band students make region Jazz Band

Congrats to all of the Vidor High School students who tried out for the TMEA Region Jazz Band Saturday. These students made the region jazz band and qualified for the area jazz band:

Kyndol Basinger – 1st chair Alto Sax

Jeremy Trinkle – 1st chair Tenor Sax

Ellis Prudhome – 5th chair Trumpet

Jacob Poole – Bass Guitar

Dillon Stephenson – Piano

Luke Prudhome – 1st chair Drum Set

This student qualified for Area Jazz:

Cameron Medley – Bass Trombone

It was a great day to be a Pirate!