Vidor Band students make region Jazz Band
Congrats to all of the Vidor High School students who tried out for the TMEA Region Jazz Band Saturday. These students made the region jazz band and qualified for the area jazz band:
Kyndol Basinger – 1st chair Alto Sax
Jeremy Trinkle – 1st chair Tenor Sax
Ellis Prudhome – 5th chair Trumpet
Jacob Poole – Bass Guitar
Dillon Stephenson – Piano
Luke Prudhome – 1st chair Drum Set
This student qualified for Area Jazz:
Cameron Medley – Bass Trombone
It was a great day to be a Pirate!
