September 20, 2021

Photo courtesy Vidor ISD

Vidor Band students make region Jazz Band

By Van Wade

Published 10:14 am Monday, September 20, 2021

Congrats to all of the Vidor High School students who tried out for the TMEA Region Jazz Band Saturday. These students made the region jazz band and qualified for the area jazz band:

Kyndol Basinger – 1st chair Alto Sax
Jeremy Trinkle – 1st chair Tenor Sax
Ellis Prudhome – 5th chair Trumpet
Jacob Poole – Bass Guitar
Dillon Stephenson – Piano
Luke Prudhome – 1st chair Drum Set

This student qualified for Area Jazz:

Cameron Medley – Bass Trombone

It was a great day to be a Pirate!

