September 20, 2021

Photo courtesy OFISD

Orangefield debaters fare well at meet

By Van Wade

Published 9:32 am Monday, September 20, 2021

Orangefield High School debaters competed at the West Hardin High School debate meet clinic on Saturday, September 18th.

Sophomore Major Copeland placed 4th in his novice chamber and freshman Sarenity Lindenberg placed 5th in her novice chamber. Other debaters competing include:

Leroy Bergeron, Aiden Taylor, Gracie Cross, Jacob Worthy, Calvin Kelly, and Izabella Lee.

 

