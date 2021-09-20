Orangefield debaters fare well at meet
Orangefield High School debaters competed at the West Hardin High School debate meet clinic on Saturday, September 18th.
Sophomore Major Copeland placed 4th in his novice chamber and freshman Sarenity Lindenberg placed 5th in her novice chamber. Other debaters competing include:
Leroy Bergeron, Aiden Taylor, Gracie Cross, Jacob Worthy, Calvin Kelly, and Izabella Lee.
You Might Like
A ‘full belly day’ at North Early Learning Center
The WOCCISD campus of the year, North Early Learning Center, was treated to lunch from Grillin’ Cheese and dessert from... read more