Lady Cardinals make quick work of Silsbee

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals swiftly took care of the Silsbee Lady Tigers 25-10, 25-9, 25-8 in District 22-4A action at Cardinal Gym Friday.

The Lady Cardinals improve to 27-4 on the season and 3-0 in 22-4A play.

Harlee Tupper had 11 digs, eight kills and five aces.

Caryss Carpenter notched 13 digs, six kills and five aces. Taryn Doiron had 19 assists and four kills and Morgan Louvier had six kills.

The Lady Cardinals will visit Lumberton Friday.