Haunted Woods Presented by Deweyville Class of 2023

The Deweyville Junior Class presents the most terrifying walk of your life! Join us on October 23 from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. for The Haunted Woods. Do you have what it takes? Parking for The Haunted Woods is available at the Orange Appraisal District (9157 I-10 Orange, TX 77630) and Old First Orange Baptist Church (7925 I-10 Orange, TX 77630). Transportation to The Haunted Woods will be provided via hayride. Entry is $5 and concessions will be available. Come out, eat dinner, and have a scary good time for a good cause! This event is cash only!