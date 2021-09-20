Celebrating LCE growth and success
Superintendent Stacey Brister and Central Office staff celebrated growth with the faculty and students at LCE this morning. “Awesome to the Core” was the theme for a campus that has seen marked improvement in their accountability rating with TEA. Because of the pandemic, most campuses received a non-rating this year.
“We all should be pushing for growth as a campus, and I’m so excited to continue celebrating growth and growing with you all,” said LCE Principal, Amber Hawk.
