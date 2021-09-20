A ‘full belly day’ at North Early Learning Center
The WOCCISD campus of the year, North Early Learning Center, was treated to lunch from Grillin’ Cheese and dessert from Funnel’d Friday.
The middle school also enjoyed funnel cakes as the runner up.
Mustang students had the day off while teachers participated in a critical professional development day.
When welding teacher, Jay Fletcher, informed his students that he’d be serving NELC teachers during their professional development lunch, welding students volunteered their day off to serve with helping hands!
