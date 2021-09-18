Residents raise concerns for drainage issue

By Dawn Burleigh

Prior to Hurricane Ida, residents on Norwood in Orange were concerned for the drainage on their street. Two weeks later, with the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicholas, they have not seen much success in resolving the issue.

City of Orange employees were on the street on Monday, prior to the storm, working on the drainage.

With the arrival of the storm on Tuesday, the street was flooded again.

However, the city is continuing to work toward a solution.

“We have jet rodded out the storm sewer pipes, cleaned out the manholes and catch basins in that area and are going to have them televised as well,” City of Orange Director of Public Works and Engineering Department James B. “Jim” Wolf said. “We will continue to work to determine if and where there are any blockages that are not easily accessible.”

Earlier this year, the city entered Phase II in the relining of Cooper Gully project.

“Please remember that the streets are designed to hold a certain amount of water especially during a tropical storm event such as we had on Tuesday morning,” Wolf said.