September 18, 2021

Orange Police Beat 9.10-9.16.21

By Dawn Burleigh

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 10 – September 16, 2021:

Friday, Sept. 10

  • Threats at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Harassment at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Green Ave
  • Assault at the 1000 block of 13th Street
  • Burglary at the 5000 block of Bob Hall Road

Saturday, Sept. 11

  • Threats at the 1200 block of Palm Drive
  • Assault at the 1800 block of Maple Ave
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at Interstate 10 State Line
  • Fatal traffic collision at the one mile north of Farm to Market Road 1078 on State Hwy. 62

Sunday, Sept. 12

  • Assault at the 100 block of West New Jersey Street
  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Shoplifting at the 1400 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at Enner and South service road

Monday, Sept. 13

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 15000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Assault at the 2800 block of Clark Circle

Tuesday, Sept. 14

  • Theft at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Assault at the 2200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 1600 block of West John Ave
  • Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage westbound mile marker 880
  • Harassment at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Wednesday, Sept. 15

  • Controlled substance at Meeks and Woodmont
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 8000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 2200 block of Simmons Drive
  • Trespassing at the 1400 block of 10th Street
  • Theft at the 6300 block of Meadow Mist Drive
  • Controlled substance at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Trespassing at the 300 block of Schley Ave.
  • Controlled substance at the 2900 block of Interstate 10

Thursday, Sept. 16

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4500 block of Bob Hall Road
  • Damaged property at the 200 block of West Dewey Ave
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 3600 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of 5th Street
  • Abandon vehicle on Womack Road
  • Sexual assault reported
  • Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

 

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

