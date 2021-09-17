Orange Police Beat 9.7-9.9.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 7 – September 9, 2021:
Tuesday, Sept. 7
- Assault at the 2900 block of Bob Hall Road
- Warrant service at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Bluebonnet and Camellia
- Assist other agency at Farm to Market Roads 105 and 1442
- Found property at Bob Hall and Enner
- Sexual assault reported
Wednesday, Sept. 8
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1700 block of Dupont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Old Hwy. 90 at railroad
- Controlled substance at the Interstate 10 at milemarker 864 west
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 23rd Street at south service road
Thursday, Sept. 9
- Assist public at the 1300 block of 9th Street
- Theft at the 900 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at Farm to Market Road 105 at East Norman
- Theft at the 2400 block of International
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Beaumont Commandery No. 38 opens Daughters of the American Revolution Annual Luncheon with flag presentation
To The Leader BEAUMONT— Beaumont Commandery No. 38, of the Masonic Knights Templar, will open the National Society Daughters of... read more