Eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 closed near Hampshire Road exit

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 10 on Friday, September 17, 2021.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 3:45 p.m., a Trooper was working a crash on I-10 around the Hampshire Road exit; traffic was stalled in the eastbound lanes.

A commercial motor vehicle was traveling east and, for an unknown reason, failed to stop when approaching the crash and struck multiple vehicles.

The eastbound lanes of the Interstate are currently shut down. Motorists should expect delays.

The crash remains under investigation, no additional information at this time.